icc womens t20 world cup ind w vs eng w cricket fans trolls england team after exit due to rain against india in sydney

ICC Women T20 World Cup’s first semi-final match in the rain washed away has. The tournament’s first semi-final the Indian women cricket team and England Women Cricket team between had to be played, but the rain let go of one ball, throw in the same match cancellation had to declare. Match cancel after the points on the basis of the Indian women cricket team in the final place is.

India Group-A in all match-winning eight points, with semi-finals reached was, while the England Group-B match by winning six points with knockout came up. The ICC as soon as the tweets are match to be reported protest by England to the troll started.

Indian women’s team to the World Cup finals upon arriving in Australia such as the congratulates

Indeed last year the ICC World Cup final match in the England cricket team and New Zealand cricket team among the final match was played. Match tie through a super scaled up, and was then Super Over also in the tie was to be.

After which England much boundary on the basis of the world champion was made. It ranging much controversy was to be and then the ICC adopting this rule change had. Such in the England Women’s cricket team when without played only the final grown out, so fans call it ‘karma’ lyrics are.

The rain has broken the finals of the dream, after the defeat what the Constitution of England captain

See here fans what kind of the England Women’s cricket troll-are-

Sorry England Fans…There is no boundary Count Here…. #GoBack2home Again Saying NZ Deserves #CWC19 .

England won the #CWC19 by zero runs.(Boundary Count) England lost the Women’s #T20WorldCup Semi Final by zero runs.(Rain Count)#karma 🙏

Bhout asha hua England ne wife se world cup win kiya tha salo ne boundaries count krke😂😂😂

— preet singh (@Karol___) March 5, 2020

Feeling sorry for England..but since the match has been called off.. .Decision is fair..India has won 4 matches so far & England 3..

— Geetha Shiva Narayan (@Geetha1202) March 5, 2020