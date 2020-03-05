icc womens t20 world cup virat kohli wishes indian women team for entering the world cup final for the first time

India against England semi-final match rain’s offering climbed after the group stage in the invincible reason to stay on Thursday, the first time the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finals in the space created. Morning of constant rain due to the toss not to be found and finally in the semi-final match without the ball, threw had to cancel. This Indian team title match has been arrested in a while in England in the ranks of despair enveloped been. This historic victory on the whole country in the party atmosphere. Everyone Team on this accomplishment, the congratulations is to give.

Those wishing Indian team captain Virat Kohli also named reunited has. Sunil tweeted Indian women’s cricket team is to be congratulated. He wrote, ‘ the team T-20 World Cup to reach the final greetings. We all are proud of you. For the final you my best wishes.

Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Match after the cancellation of England’s captain Heather Knight said that it is really disappointing. We like this World Cup not the end of the wanted. For the match safe is not the day, play did not get the chance after the South Africa defeat against US expensive ran.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur also agreed that the semi-finals for a other day should be safe. Host Cricket Australia said it had urged the ICC by him rejected was. Hence said that it is disappointing that we don’t match played, but there are a few rules that we follow to make it happen. In the future safe day keep the idea of good will.

