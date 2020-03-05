IIFA Awards 2020 channel a boy of 14 nominations Kabir Singh received 8 nominations and Section 15, I have 7 nominations

New Delhi, जेएनएनl Indian cinema to 2019 many specific movies with a great year already, who has not only the box office on collection of the spectacular but also in many films critically also I didn’t like.

It’s this time want Awards me 14, Kabir Singh 8 nomination and Articles 15 to 7 categories of candidate received. The best movie of the race, respectively, in Sections 15, me, Kabir Singh, Kesari, Uri: operation movie included.

View this post on Instagram Get ready to witness the grand night of glory in the heart of Incredible India. Here’s a sneak peek of placing an order. • A little ❤ if you’re excited! Keep following us to know more. • • #IIFA #IIFA2020 #Nexa #CreateInspire @izhaar_coredesigns @mptourism @nexaexperience Post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa) on the Mar 4, 2020 at 6:30pm PST

While the Best Actress nomination in “revenge” for Taapsee Pannu, ‘good news’ for Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘the street kid’ on Alia Bhatt, “mission to Mars” for Vidya Balan and ‘the Sky Is Pink on Priyanka Chopra, Jonas candidate they. However the best player of race in Section 15’ to Ayushman Khurana, ‘street kid’ to Ranveer Singh, ‘Kabir Singh for Shahid Kapoor’, ‘Super-30’ for Hrithik and Uri: the analysis on the wiki with the right skills breed they are.

View this post on Instagram Our guests tonight! 😍😍🤩🤩 . . #IIFA2020 #IIFA #CreateInspire Post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa) on the Mar 4, 2020 at 2:59am PST

The best direction for Articles 15 to experience hatred, revenge on Sujoy Ghosh, to me to see the locomotive, Kabir Singh to Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Uri: surgical strike Aditya costumes in the race are included. NEXA IIFA Awards 2020’s host, Bollywood star Salman Khan multi talented actor Riteish Deshmukh करेंगेl

View this post on Instagram When Kartik Aaryan at home, doing this step is a must! 😍 . . #IIFA #IIFA2020 #CreateInspire Post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa) on the Mar 4, 2020 at 3:53am PST

While Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aryan, Hrithik, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and colour Fernandez steamed performance should be.

View this post on Instagram Stage full of stars! 🤩🤩 . #IIFA #IIFA2020 #CreateInspire Post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa) on the Mar 4, 2020 at 4:05am PST

Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion said, ” Wizcraft and IIFA to be a part of is always the best thing. I’m Indian cinema’s biggest celebration to participate in and contribute to the happiness. A great experience to watch with your friends and you are amazing. India, Indore and Madhya Pradesh among the movies to celebrate I’m coming.’

View this post on Instagram The Izhaar order was exposed and presented to Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Kartik Aaryan and Katrina! 🤩 #IIFA #IIFA2020 #CreateInspire Post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa) on the Mar 4, 2020 at 4:15 AM PST

Speaking about the event, Kareena Kapoor said, ” IIFA to be part of looks very nice to hold. I am very excited, so a global platform on your performance apply expect. I a memorable experience for the culturally rich country to visit excited.’

View this post on Instagram “Never underestimate the power of the technicians” . Those technicians qualified to pour the heart, the soul and their magic work to make extravagant films you see resurrected on the big screen. . Heartiest congratulations IIFA 2020 technical award winners! 👏🎉 . #IIFA #IIFA2020 #Nexa #CreateInspire Post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa) on the Mar 4, 2020 at 6:47am PST

Kartik Aryan said, ‘I have this year केIIFA Persians really excited. Especially because it’s my home state, Madhya Pradesh and Indore will take place. I’m IIFA performance want to be, because it’s really a performance artist gives you the platform.’

Posted by: Rupesh Kumar

Download awakening app News World News and job alerts, jokes, shayari, Radio, other service