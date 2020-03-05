India face the four-time champion Australia in the final of ICC womens T20 World cup 2020

New Delhi, gene. ICC Womens T20 Wrold Cup 2020 India vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup final match Indian team facing the four-time champion Australia will. Kangaroo team semi-finals match in South Africa to beat in the finals made it. Now for the first time in the finals to reach the Indian team for the first time to win the title Kangaroo team will face. In this tournament the final combat on March 8 in Melbourne will be played.

Semi-final match in India face England with the team of had to be, but the rain caused the game not to be found and League match in the better points on the basis of the Indian team in the final found a place. This is the first chance is when this tournament in the history of India in the final here. Women’s World Cup tournament earlier in the Indian team three times to the semi-finals he was buried, but his journey there was over. Indian team years 2009, 2010 and 2018 in the email until he was buried.

Kangaroo team semi-finals match in South Africa on the Duckworth-Lewis rule is based on 5 runs to win. Women’s World Cup in the history of these team for the sixth time in the final in November. Kangaroo team by four-time World Cup title was won while she runner was. Australia by the year 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 title in your name Did year while in 2016 this team to the West Indies the hands of The suffered defeat was the sub-winner as the satisfaction had to do. Women’s World Cup the beginning of the year in 2009, was the first time the England team won the title.

Until now, women T-20 World Cup winning teams

2009 – England

2010 – Australia

2012 – Australia

2014 – Australia

2016 – West Indies

2018 – Australia

Women T-20 World Cup finals in which the teams of the middle bump (Women’s T20WC Finals)

2009 – England vs New Zealand

2010 – Australia vs New Zealand

2012 – Australia vs England

2014 – Australia vs England

2016 – Australia vs West Indies

2018 – Australia vs England

2020 – Australia vs India

Posted By: Sanjay Savern

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service