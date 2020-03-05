India Reaches To Maiden Womens T20 World Cup Final After Semi-final Against England, Sehwag, Virat Twitter Message | Team India Women T20 World Cup finals, Sehwag said

New Delhi: ICC Women Cricket T20 World Cup first semi-final against Team India in the first T20 World Cup reached the final of the stack. In the tournament so far, the team India to outperform not give found. Match after the cancellation of Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that the rules for all and which are decided in our favor came we are happy. But if even the reserve day and the match would have and enjoy.

Team India win this after Indian actors, ranging from former cricketers hence & company congratulations to the Give are. There is Virender Sehwag, captain Virat Kohli, Rajasthan Royals and having won the team India players of the finals against the congratulated for.

Sehwag said on his Twitter said that, ” the semi-finals would then and enjoy but Indra Dev of forward who can win. The result of the work get good. Group stage all the matches in the winning of these is the reward. Women cricket team pile up all the congratulations.”

While captain Kohli said, ” the Indian women’s cricket team in the T20 World Cup to reach the final lumps congratulations. We are proud of you. Finals for a lot of luck.”

As an indian I am absolutely be thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the finals. You have made every Indian proud ???? I wish you all the very best for the finals ???????????? @T20WorldCup @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/8VhXxf8Yk7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. ???????????? @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on reaching the #T20WorldCup finals! Wishing you lots of success & tremendous victory ahead. Way to go! — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls ???????????? @BCCIWomen — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 5, 2020

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai.

Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to the #indianwomen cricket team for reaching the finals of the #T20WorldCup well played during the league stage — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2020

Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020

Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well ???? cannot wait for the 8th of March ???????????????? — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 5, 2020