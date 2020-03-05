India Reaches To Maiden Womens T20 World Cup Final After Semi-final Against England, Sehwag, Virat Twitter Message | Team India Women T20 World Cup finals, Sehwag said

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


Between India and England Women T20 World Cup semi-finals after the cancellation Team India here for the first time reached the final stack. Team your in the group on top was the team, after which the finals got a ticket.

By : ABP News | 05 Mar 2020 01:15 PM (IST)

India reaches to maiden womens T20 World Cup final after semi-final against England, Sehwag, virat twitter message

New Delhi: ICC Women Cricket T20 World Cup first semi-final against Team India in the first T20 World Cup reached the final of the stack. In the tournament so far, the team India to outperform not give found. Match after the cancellation of Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that the rules for all and which are decided in our favor came we are happy. But if even the reserve day and the match would have and enjoy.

Team India win this after Indian actors, ranging from former cricketers hence & company congratulations to the Give are. There is Virender Sehwag, captain Virat Kohli, Rajasthan Royals and having won the team India players of the finals against the congratulated for.

Sehwag said on his Twitter said that, ” the semi-finals would then and enjoy but Indra Dev of forward who can win. The result of the work get good. Group stage all the matches in the winning of these is the reward. Women cricket team pile up all the congratulations.”

While captain Kohli said, ” the Indian women’s cricket team in the T20 World Cup to reach the final lumps congratulations. We are proud of you. Finals for a lot of luck.”



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here