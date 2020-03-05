India Vs England Women | ICC T20 World Cup Rain Rules Policy 2020 Over IND W VS ENG W T20I World Cup Semi-final | England England won the World Cup, so his women’s team T-20 of the best from the tournament without having played itself out

Women T-20 World Cup in the India-England semi-finals from the rain, cancel your group at the top stay at the cause of the team India in the finals

Cricket Australia despite the demands of the ICC for the semi-finals reserve-day is not kept, the rules of criticism

Last year, the ODI World Cup in the England men’s team boundary count rule from the champion was made, after the dispute the ICC rules changed

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 05, 2020, 05:43 PM IST

Sports desk. The International Cricket Council (ICC) as a rule, the screw-in walk England Women’s team for T-20 World Cup has been. The semi-finals on Wednesday in his Sydney from India in the combat was. But due to rain toss not only could and the match was canceled. ICC semi-finals Reserve to-day was not maintained. Such Surat in India your group on top because of having reached the final. While the England team Group-B in the second place to stay go out of the tournament become. Last year, the ODI World Cup in the England men’s team of the ICC is the boundary count rule, because of the champion was made. The finals and Super Over tie after England Under this rule the winner was declared. However, its quite a criticism, after which the ICC has this rule changed. Now the semi-finals and finals the result out until the Super Over will continue.

England Women’s T-20 World Cup after being out-boundary count in the same way as reserve De rule also changes the demand of the riser that is. The semi-final before the Cricket Australia has also rain of fears, judging from the ICC Reserve-de keep was seeking. But the tournament long time cited by giving he do it from the Inc had made. Its brunt England suffered.

India – England captain said the rule change sought

England’s captain Heather Knight is also rain due to the semi-finals to be desperate then. He is also ICC rule change is sought. Heather said that every team from the tournament rules associated by banded. Someone in the future and the team because this World Cup like tournament out not to be lying. Therefore the ICC to change rules should. I hope this on would seriously consider. While, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for the first time in the finals, arriving from so are happy, but they also match not having the compunction is. Kaur said that that would be good in the future knock-out match to the reserve day-to be kept.

What the semi-finals cancel, to declare and to wait was ?

Match to cancel, don’t wait much had to be done. Because the corresponding field on the Australia-South Africa second semi-final had to be. In such if the first semi-final to cancel the delay, then the second match of the broadcast and the rest arranged the trouble to come. In addition, the ICC T-20 tournament from The Associated rules also crosswise comes. This rule, according to the match completion for a minimum 20 overs game must be. It means both teams have 10 overs to play, enough time would give. If this happens then the other semi-final on its effect.

The ICC on the reserve day of the rule change in pressure

Women and men T-20 World Cup in reserve De rule are alike. Tournament shortened to keep both the same, just the finals for its provision. But this dispute after the ICC on Men T-20 World Cup in this rule change the pressure of the will. Because last year, England’s boundary count rule from World Cup win after criticism by the ICC to this rule change was forced. However, this time the men of T-20 World Cup in both the semi-finals on different days won. Australia in the tournament’s first semi-final on 11 November (Sydney) and the second on November 12 (Adelaide) will. On November 15 in Melbourne finals will be. Such as in the rain or someone else, because if the semi-finals of the cancellation condition occurs if the ICC have these bouts to to providing extra time will be.