Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 03:01 PM IST

‘Indian Idol’ Season 11 even if finished, but it’s a judge of your personal life for discussion they. In the show, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan wedding preparations has become corrupted. Even the two families met, but also the end of both will be the wedding. These two wedding until now. the winner of the show Sun Hindustani (Sun Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam), which have been published.