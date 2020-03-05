IOC Annual Conference 2023: India Mumbai OIC Members Annual Conference Meeting 2023 Latest News and Updates On International Olympic Committee | 40 years since the OIC members meeting will host the India; in 2023 for Mumbai LIVE World Center will be conducting

Its first in 1983 in New Delhi The International Olympic Committee members (IOC) the meeting was

The IOC chief, according to India, the world’s second most populous country, here games the incentive necessary

Mar 05, 2020, 01:23 PM IST

New Delhi. After three years, i.e. in 2023 India the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of the members of the meeting will host. It organizes Mumbai Reliance Jio world centre will be in. The special thing about it is that after 1983 this is the first chance will be when India IOC members meeting host is given the responsibility to. 37 years ago in New Delhi this meeting was.

IOC President Thomas bash by the information given to it. Thomas, according to India, was chosen because it is the world’s second most populous country. India’s economy is also the world in the sixth number is

The IOC of a team in October came to India was. During this Mumbai LIVE World Center has meeting facilities for Stock taken. Completely satisfied after the IOC’s member countries meeting held in India decided to. Prior to August 2020 in Tokyo, in this meeting held is proposed.

The IOC president, said, “the members for the meeting was chosen because she is the second-most populous country. These are the youth of the country, and here the Olympic Games is quite a lot of possibilities. We the National Olympic Committee of India in India through games, encouragement and help want to give.” Mumbai in the meeting of the decisions of the official announcement in July in Tokyo, the IOC statement via Will.

The IOC members in the committee of 109 members. Special thing is also that in 2023, India to its independence of the 75th anniversary will celebrate. The Olympic Committee this spot to memorialize the wishes. His Believe is that sports in India development of all the possibilities are present. India has this meeting for proposal last year was given. Not only that, India has 2032 Olympic Games host also claim was presented. However, hosting a meet is difficult. There are several reasons. In recent days, NBA and European football associated with some sports events held in India have been there. The IOC, according to India the world’s sixth largest economy is a country. Here the total population in less than 35 years of youth a number of close to 60 per cent.