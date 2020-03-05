- IPL will make the World Cup team in place, the team Milan is having highlights the lack of : Kuldeep Yadav, Dainik Jagran (Dainik Jagran)
- Dhoni’s team stay out of the star on the spinner said – so miss is Mahi the lack of ABP News
- Team India in place paved IPL to Will am Kuldeep Hindustan
- Rahul and Pant are good but the Loon is saying Come Kuldeep Yadav Navbharat Times
- Kuldeep Yadav snapped – KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant best but Mahi brother’s lack Loon is India.com English
- Google News on the news see