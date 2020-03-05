IRCON Sarkari Naukri | IRCON Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 76 Vacancies For Apprentice Posts, IRCON International Limited notification for details like eligibility, how to apply | IRCON International Ltd. handyman in a total of 76 Posts, 15 February the application

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 07, 2020, 05:44 PM IST

Education Desk. IRCON International Limited has separate trade in the graduate Handyman of 41 and Diploma of handyman 35 for the recruitment of qualified and interested candidates from 15 February until the offline application you mange.

Eligibility

Graduate Handyman for AICTE s recognized institute or university material related engineering trade in The Bachelor degree. Diploma Handyman for related engineering trade, diploma should be.

Age limit

January 1, 2020, the minimum age limit 18 year and maximum age limit is 30 years. SC/ST five years & OBC three years of exemption.

Stipends

Graduate handyman to Rs 10,000 and a diploma Handyman 8.500 rupees of application fee will be given.

How to apply

Official website www.ircon.org on the notification related information is available. Completely filled application form with all necessary document with the last date to the official address on the Send will.

Selection process

The minimum academic qualification prepared on the basis of Merit List according to the selection of the candidates will be.