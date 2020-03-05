Isabella Krzan posing in a Bikini. Fans look at the belly. “You’re not pregnant?”

Isabella Krzan is the well-known presenter of TVP, which is already on the TV after the victory in the elections of Miss Polonia 2016. Star previously, it was possible to observe, in particular, in the “question for Breakfast”, “wheel of fortune”, and in the role of presenter of the Show “magic ” steam”. For more information about prezenterce Instagram, where the star regularly publishes news about itself. Lately Krzan photos praised with a holiday to Barbados which presented itself in a Bikini.







Isabella Krzan Pregnant?

In January, Isabella Krzan spent the holidays in the Caribbean. TV presenter decided to remind the Fans of his photos from the beach. Despite the fact that on the photo of the tanned Krzan in a Bikini are difficult to be anything suspicious in the comments a discussion on the topic of pregnancy broke.

Some Fans thought it strange that Isabella Krzan covers the belly of a large coconut.

You’re not pregnant? – asked star internautka.

Hehe, belly covered in coconut. We know these Tricks for photos – commenting on someone else’s.

In response, Izabelli Krzan did not have to wait long. Miss Polonia in the comic Form determines what a child expects.

I also have such experiences, especially during the summer holidays in the all-inclusive Option the moderator said.

In a similar tone replied to the proposals on the increase of the breast.

It is allergic to salt water joked Krzan.

RadioZET.pl/jw