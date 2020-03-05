Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 306 Today Results 05.3.2020 LIVE, Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN306 Today Result 05.3.2020 – Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-306 Today Results LIVE Updates: results declared, 80 lakhs from the start is the reward

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 306 Today Results LIVE: In Kerala every Thursday like today, even the Kuna Plus Lottery is being held. Today Karunya Plus Lottery code KN 306 is. Lottery Results now the Kerala State Lottery Department the official website of the www.keralalotteries.com continue on, there have been here on visas list of PDF format uploaded is. Today is the first reward of 80 million rupees, which is PJ-309018 lucky ticket number won by while the PA-727505 ticket number by the second reward is the price of 5 lakh RS is won. The third and fourth award respectively 100,000 rupees and 5,000 rupees. In addition, some winners of the consolation prize also was awarded. Consolation prizes usually 8-8 thousand rupees of the amount is provided.

Please tell that Kerala KUNA Plus Lottery organize Sri Chitra Home Auditorium, located in the machine is made by. This lottery ticket you mere Rs 40 giving can buy. From the Department of the lottery winners are advised that the reward for winning lottery winners of Kerala official gadget from the lottery number Match, Of course, please. Thereafter, within 30 days, the lottery ticket is surrendered by the reward amount to get the claim check.