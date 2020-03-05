kieron pollard 500 t20 matches: 500 T-20 match playing the world’s first player-made in Pakistan – west indies captain kieron pollard become the 1st player to feature in 500 t20 matches

New Delhi



The West Indies cricket team captain in Pollard when all in the first T20 match play subsides so he T20 cricket the new record in your name are taken. Pollard it was T20 match it was and to do that he is the world’s first player. This all-rounder player of this special achievement for their fellow players even in the tremendous excitement was. Pollard this opportunity on behalf of the team specialized Jersey offering taken, on which Pollard name and 500 wrote.



The T20 format in the all-rounder Pollard of the call speaks. This format, with their name in the 7000 runs and 250 wickets are. The T20 format this player different Nata and that is why he is now 17 different teams for T20 match game have.

IPL of T20 in the ability of the idea that may be imposed is that he is now up to the T20 tournament’s 23-finals ( separate league and international level overall) match game have. It by any player to have played the most T20 finals are. Your An T20 match in this all-rounder player 15 ball in the brilliant 34 runs scored, including 2 sixes and three fours also included. Although Pollard in this match-no wicket found.

If most T20 match players who play the thing to this list in the top three players from the West Indies are the same. Ends of Dwayne Bravo in the second place, who 453 wickets to his name and carried it after Chris Gayle’s name, who now total up to 404 T20 matches are played.

