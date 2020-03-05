Know when the counting will start for Delhi Chunav

New Delhi online desk. Delhi Election Result 2020 date and Time: Delhi Assembly election results to the counting just a few minutes will begin. All 70 seats in the morning 8 am and the counting will begin. With it, the same trends started to come up will be. On February 8, the assembly of 70 seats on the ballot had happened. This time 62.59 per cent voting, which was the last time than the nearly 5 percent lower.

Morning 8 o’clock start will be counted

Indian Election Commission (Election Commission of India) the choice of the program, according to Delhi of all the seats on the morning from 8 am conjointly counting will begin. Counting the link in the first postal ballot counting will be.

At 9 o’clock from the come will start trends

Being told that morning to 8 o’clock from the counting start after a later IE after 9 am from all the 70 assembly seats counting of votes after counting trends coming will start.

February 11 morning, eight o’clock will be counting

Delhi CEO office according to the time the election from anywhere in the no disturbances of the complaint is not found. 69 assembly areas of large-scale security arrangements the work of the 8 of February at seven in the evening until was complete. There are no disturbances have not received complaints. Karol Bagh assembly area of the report could not. February 11 morning at eight o’clock the counting of votes will begin work. Delhi A total of 27 centers on the counting of the work will be done.

East Delhi 6 seats, counting the Common Wealth Games start Complex will be in

The Election Commission, according to the Akshardham temple near the Common Wealth Games start Complex in Trilokpuri, one, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar Assembly lying in votes will be counted.

West Delhi of the 6 seats on the votes count in Dwarka will

Diaspore, metal, Najafgarh, Palam, best Nagar and Dwarka with the bias assembly areas lying in the votes counting Dwarka Sector-9 in SCART in school will.

Five assembly counting of votes in Veer Chandra Singh Garhwal government school will

Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Devli and Ambedkar Nagar Assembly segments of votes counting Seifert located Veer Chandra Singh Garhwal government school in the will.

Leader G-house fitness, University of technology will be in 7 of the Assembly the counting of votes

Nangloi Jat, mother, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Ring, Tilaknagar and Janakpuri Assembly seats, counting of votes Dwarka Sector-3, located Netaji Subhash University of technology will be.

Ideal Indian School won 6 seats, counting of votes



Patel Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi, arktur and Greater Kailash Assembly votes counting round Market located the ideal Indian School in the will.

Kasturba Nagar, Jangpura, Okhla, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur Assembly seat counting Mirabai ITI and GB Pant Institute of technology Okhla in the morning 8 o’clock will begin.

Clamp, and, Gokalp, mustafābād and real city of men Shastri Park located Government Senior Secondary School and Nand Nagari located ITI (new building) will be in.

