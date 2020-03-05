Mashrafe Mortaza steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain

New Delhi, gene. Between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe three-match ODI series played going. This series of the third match on Friday 6th March to be played. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team captain more Mortaza the ODI team’s captaincy to resign from have decided. However, more Murtaza for the last time as a captain in the third ODI match in Zimbabwe against the will.

This series of two matches by winning the Bangladesh series his name is Lee. In such hosts sale to be played in the air in the four-match win risk your captain victorious farewell let the decider. The last match from a day ago press conference in more Murtaza said that Zimbabwe against the third ODI match for them as captain in the last match will be.

Mashrafe Mortaza has confirmed that the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe will be his last as captain. What is your favourite memory of Mortaza, the skipper? pic.twitter.com/Fdf5L0yMFi — ICC (@ICC)

5 March 2020

Captaincy and careers were on the question

36 years of more Murtaza’s career in the last several months so even as the captain was in danger, because they neither own best The perform were able to do and nor do his team much win the match find was. In such he the team’s captaincy to leave the proper explaining. A medium pace bowler as the go-to more Murtaza his last 12 ODI international matches in just 4 wickets to are. Even these 12 games once in 4 consecutive matches and then 5 matches they Vietas are.

More Murtaza’s career

The year 2001 in your team to debut to more Bin Murtaza said so far 26 Test, 219 ODI and 54 Test matches for your team are played. 26 Test matches in more Murtaza has 78 wickets, 219 ODI matches in 269 wickets and 54 T20 international matches 42 wickets to his name are made. As a batsman their careers much good not is they in Test cricket 797 runs, ODI matches in 1787 runs and T20 in 377 are scored.

Posted By: Vikash Gaur

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service