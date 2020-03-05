Mithali Raj Virat Kohli Virendra Sehwag Tweet on Women T20 World Cup Semifinal India vs England | Indian cricket team reach final of MS Dhoni and having won the congratulations; Sehwag Bole – Indra Dev with no further could not win

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


  • India-England semi-finals due to the rain cancel your group in the on top reason to stay in India in the finals
  • England Women’s team captain, having won the asked – cricketer being me in the England team felt bad for

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 05, 2020, 04:14 PM IST

Game desk. Between India and England Women’s T-20 World Cup first semi-final due to rain cancelled. The ICC rules Indian team in the group on top stay because the first time reached the finals. Subsequently, the Indian team captain Virat Kohli, women’s ODI team captain having won the Raj, Virender Sehwag, including many veterans by Team India congratulated.

Sehwag said, ‘the semi-finals see a lot of desire, but was Indra Dev with no further could not win. The result of the work get good. Indian women’s team to the congratulations. Sunday wishes for.’

Having won the by tweeted, ‘an Indian being, I am extremely happy that our team reached the final is. But a cricketer, of Usually I of England players felt bad for. I ever your team in this situation not want. But the rules are similar. Congratulations girls. It is the big thing.’

Kohli wrote, ‘the Indian women’s team in the T-20 World Cup to qualify for the finals congratulations on. We are proud of you. For the final wishes.’

Female pacer Ram Goswami wrote, ‘reach the final congratulations to the team at. Group round in a fantastic display after you its entitled The Neighborhood. Just one more match left. Congratulations.’



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here