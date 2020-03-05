Paras Chhabra to talk about his ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri – what really counts Chhabra expenses of Mary were X-girlfriends ambition, for the first time the player gave the answer.

Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 02:56 PM IST

Big Boss 13 of the contestant Paras Chhabra, these days reality TV to marry me to do on the horizon coming . This show is a kid looking for . Big Boss ends immediately after these programs have already started . The Big Boss during the paratroopers of X companies aspirational plenty in the discussion were . At this time news came that the aspiration itself, the philosopher, the costs of the raises they . Now on it the first time, Paras has made the statement .