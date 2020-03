Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 10:12 AM IST

The big boss of 13 contestants Rashmi Desai get out of the house after the frequent discussion of the remains . Sometimes they party with friends, and it looks so ever using your social media, he’s talking to you . In addition they interview by giving the big boss of the competitor, their personal life, they Khan talking about did . She recently said her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu also spoke.