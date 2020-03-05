Rohit Sharma is the only player who won IPL Title as a captain and a player the IPL 2020

New Delhi, gene. Rohit is the only player who won IPL title as captain and player: Rohit Sharma name of the IPL, the most successful captain of the usually taken. He captained Mumbai Indians in the four time title is administered, but what you tell is that she as a player is also that part of the team have lived, which are one-time IPL title win is. By the way IPL in the history of Rohit Sharma, the only such player who the captain and the player both by virtue of IPL titles live. Rohit in addition to any other player has a rare achievement is not achieved.

Deccan Chargers has won the 2009 IPL title, Rohit were part of the team

Rohit Sharma IPL in their debut Deccan Chargers and with the first three season i.e. 2008,2009 and 2010 in this part of the team are. During this time, Rohit had this team for a total of 47 matches in the 30.47 average of the total 1219 and scored their best score of unbeaten 76 runs was. Rohit’s team i.e., Deccan Chargers the IPL’s second season the title in your name did. Team captain Adam Gilchrist and Rohit was part of this team. In the final match Deccan Chargers by Royal Challengers Bangalore to a six-run beating these titles had won. Rohit has this match in 23 balls on the 24 runs of the innings and he was a over bowling also was in which 9 runs were given.

Mumbai four times could have IPL title

Rohit Sharma IPL in the Mumbai Indians captain, and his captaincy in the he Mumbai the four-time winner of the title has passed. Rohit Sharma Mumbai for the first time in 2013, the only wicket-taking bowler had made and then 2015, 2017 and 2019, he team to victory in the finals a reminder, the only wicket-taking bowler created. IE Rohit player and captain of both the generally IPL titles, having won this league in this he succeed the gain to a single player.

Posted By: Sanjay Savern

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service