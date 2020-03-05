The tournament semi-finals to reach the boxer, the Tokyo Olympic (Tokyo Olympic) qualified for the tax will be.

Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur (Simranjeet Kaur) (60 kg) and former junior world champion, Sakshi Chaudhary (Sakshi Choudhary) (57 kg) on Tuesday said the Asian Olympic qualifiers in quarter-finals place confirmed. It makes both Asia one area qualifiers from the Olympic venue to gain from merely a win are away. World Championships bronze medalist using (Simranjeet Kaur) Minister of Kazakhstan Emma volcano the 5-0 drubbing given while witnessing the Asian silver medal winner and the fourth-seeded Elan test to beat.

Using the now face Angola in the second preferred Numan mentor from who will last year’s Asian Championships bronze medal was won. Two-time youth world champion and 19 year old Indian player witnessing the Asian Games bronze medallist Thailand’s player of 4-1 fragmented verdict from the beat.

Witness the fierce competition in securing the victory of

Witnessing and Nile earlier rounds in the draw beginning of the. Witnessing his left jab and superior footwork from Thailand’s boxers away kept the same. He also though your right and left jab from the combination of witness on good poke in Afghanistan. In the first rounds so the witness dominate ranked, but in the second half Thailand’s boxers by the unilateral withdrawal of.In the second half of Thailand boxers aggressive start and go to witness the straight punches with the right and left web use while witnessing to bother me. Nile has consistently done that and witnessing this round in their pants not answering she has been. This rounds in the witness of the pass of Thailand boxer of the was no answer. The third round in witnessing to return successful in that and that is why match their possession in being. The final eight in their face Korea I’m AIG from nine to march will. The tournament semi-finals to reach the boxers Tokyo Olympic qualified for will be.

Using also anti-lying on the heavy

Witness the bout after said, ‘I gave assault to the strategy adopted and I think that to him it did not break. My coaches gave me a strategy to remain on the said was and I did the same.’ The Indian player has the first round from the aggressive game played and violence to dominate not happen. The first round in which the game is using has played there Games in the second round at the Kazakhstan player has played. The third round however using then your opposition on that.Cheteshwar Pujara and then Saha will place in the team, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami will not play!

‘Death’ to outflank the player who has a New ‘down’, 18 ball 5 wicket ranging administered the team to win