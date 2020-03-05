Soldier recruitment results declared, this direct link from the view

UP Police Result 2013: Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment and Promotion Board 2013 in the cop and its equivalent posts held on the examination of revised results is released it results Allahabad High Court after the order has been issued. Horizontal reservations while implementing Police Recruitment Board has 2052 women soldiers of the results has declared it freedom fighter dependent class of 36 candidates also have been replaced.

This result you up Police Recruitment Board of oil website uppbpb.gov.in or below direct link by clicking on the can also see. Please tell that Pramod Kumar vs. state of Uttar Pradesh case in the Allahabad High Court has on 20 February Your decide heard was. Which now the board’s practice is done.

The board has two listing is released in which the successful applicants of the points is also shown. In this list you without a login ID can see. It in PDF format has been released. The HC order after six years after the revised result has been issued.

UP Police Result 2013 Merit List A Click to view

UP Police Result 2013 Merit List B Click to view

