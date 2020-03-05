First Published 5, March, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
Mumbai. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor 33 years of work. Ria was born on March 5, 1987 in Mumbai and was. RIA Bollywood, the industry as a film producer active they are. RIA said in 2010, her elder sister Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol starrer by ‘Aisha’ produce was. In addition Rhea is Sonam’s movie ‘beautiful’, ‘Veere to the wedding.” also to produce are made. Please tell that Rhea Sonam like a game on the ground is not, because of the spotlight away from the only life.
RIA producer, as well as to be a fashion designer too. Big sister Sonam most of the dresses are in the design. The fashion brand Rheson, too.
Saw Karen’s boyfriend, the director and the author of ‘Aisha’ and ‘wakeup Sid’ and like in the movies as assistant director worked. Karen have a lot of movies, and shows direction, production, voice over work, too.
In 2010 came the film ‘Aisha’ at. With time to work on the same lung and Karen’s affair began.
In 2013, there were reports that Ria and Karen’s wedding Sonam Kapoor, even before that. This agreement to try to go about it, especially about the Kapoor family meet Delhi, Mumbai, there were also news came in December 2013 wedding date patches already, but there are reasons it didn’t happen.
Please tell, when Kapoor family, Anil 60 to celebrate my birthday in London was so here enjoy ed with Rea Karen’s boyfriend also were. Kapoor family celebration. these pictures a couple of eye comes.
Sonam Kapoor during the wedding of Karen and saw his relationship was hail.
This agreement by RIA of video on social media stock while he wrote My Girl. In the video, see Kapoor dance, and attractive to the eye were.
See Kapoor smaller than his brother, too, whose name is hard Vardhan Kapoor is. Hard Vardhan said the movie suffered from career began.
Saw Kapoor’s birthday with them on father Anil Kapoor.
Dad is in the bosom of the lung, mother Sunita Kapoor in the lap of Sonam Kapoor.