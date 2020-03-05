Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has the first inter-class competition combined Main Examination (BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Mains Exam) Application for mange are. BSSC issued by the notification according to 12140 posts the application to the mange are gone. Its for the same candidate will be eligible who first inter level combined competition preliminary examination (2014) and 12th Examination pass. Please tell that in the first inter-class competition combined preliminary examination (2014) the results of February 14 2020 to declare’ve been.

Qualified and interested candidates select the Written Exam will be based on. This recruitment for the eligible candidate on March 18, application can.

The application fee last date 16 March 2020 has been laid. Candidate www.bssc.bih.nic.in Through can apply online.

Live Updates: these portfolios bumpers in a government job, a chance to recruit soon please apply

Also the age limit for BSSC according to the standards of a valid will. The main examination is scheduled. BSSC of the main examination in two examinations are in which English and the second is the expected cutoff will be.

10th from graduate up to, 12000 posts on the ejected government jobs, here to apply

Before applying candidate for complete information Here Click the notification can read.