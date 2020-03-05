SSC JHT 2018 final result declared

SSC JHT 2018 final result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has Junior Hindi Translator, junior translator, Senior Hindi Translator and English lecturer Examination 2018 the final result is. The examinee, your results official website ssc.nic.in on can go and see. Before the commission on February 18-final-answer-of was released. On May 26, held Paper-2 Result on September 4, had been issued.

SSC of the upcoming program

Shall 2018 Paper 2 the result of the February 25, 2020 to be released.

Stenographers 2018 of the skill test result of 6 March, je 2018 the second paper the result of the April 9, MTS 2019 second paper the result of April 30 and CGL 2018 the third paper of the result on May 8 will be declared.

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam (SSC CGL 2020) exam 2 March 11 March 2020 will be held. While the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) from 16 March to 27 March 2020 will be held.

In addition the SSC Junior engineering exam (SSCjunior engineer) from 30 March to 2 April will be held in. While the SSC CAPFs 2020 exam (SSC CAPF-2020)published on April 17 will be released. While the exam from September 28 to October 1, between the will be held.