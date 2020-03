Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 10:39 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu (Taapsee Pannu), the ‘slap’ (Thappad) at the box office on a prediction is low. That’s why the movie collection. the constant ups and downs is to get. The story of the film so the audience, is he coming, but collects a lot of in terms of speed, yet the film doesn’t hold the cake. India on the fifth day, the movie has a few million collections are made.