Thappad box office collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu Thappad movie collection

Thappad box office collection Day 6: Anubhav Sinha’s direction, culminating in the movie ‘Slap’ at the box office until Friday, even the best, earned. Taapsee Pannu starrer by a small budget of the film, said on Wednesday the 2 million dollars out of a lot of business is done. Movie great weekend earnings after the now wider, even on his good performance streak is kept intact.

Film trade analyst Tarn ideal according to the ‘slap’ until Friday, 2.1 million do business. Even before the movie has all this week’s profits. The first week ending in just one day, save such as expressed hope that the movie- $ 23 million around profit with the end of the week will be.

Day wise Thappad box office collection

Day 1 – 3.07 crore

Day 2 – 5.05 crore

Day 3 – 6.54 crore

Day 4 – 2.26 crore

Day 5 – 2.21 crore

Day 6 – 2.01 crore

Total – 21.14 crore

Let me tell you that this week at the box office Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer by rebel 3 release is getting. So ‘slap’ the profits of its effect on Fall Clean. Mord 3″. After the release of ‘slap’ of the screens even less. Mord 3′ directed by Ahmed Khan did. The movie audience eagerly waiting.

In this film, Taapsee Pannu has got the main character to have. Their husband’s roll pal Gulati who you are acting also compliment get. In this movie, Dia Mirza, water lily Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tanvi Azmi as many as, I, Amen. Huge and Article 15. After Anubhav Sinha’s third film, which the company has a problem, well take. The special thing is that this movie is the script is also Anubhav Sinha wrote.