Mumbai Bureau of Amar Ujala, has been updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 06:50 PM IST

Varun Dhawan recently announced movie ” Mr Lele on the crisis of the cloud sailing. Shashank was along the lines of going to be the movie of March, first week of shooting scheduled to start but was Varun Dhawan and Janhavi Kapoor busy schedule to go take the moment to stop has been given.