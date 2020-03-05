Virat, Sehwag, Mithali Congratulated Team India After Reaching Maiden Women’s World T20 Final – T20 World Cup: Bharathi women’s finals in the created place, Virat-Kohli like the veterans was wrong.

Indian women cricket team on Thursday in the semifinals No one played ball without only reached the finals. In Sydney constantly getting because of rain, India and England to be among the first semi-final combat cancelled, after which the ICC rules according to the India to top the group due to living on the finals of got the tickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian team for the first time by the women T-20 World Cup to reach the final of cricket on the Giants also gave them your congratulations and greeting messages sent.