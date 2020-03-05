Weather change in Delhi as parts of the national capital receive showers and Jaipur receive hail & rain – Delhi in sewing the rain, rolled Mercury in Rajasthan also fell by Ole

In Delhi on Thursday evening the weather changed. After the rain in the capital, the mercury slid been. Some place light-ways drizzling occurred, while many areas in the sewing the water dropped.

News agency ANI, according to the night half past eight o’clock in the Central Secretariat area at Kamaraj Road, near light-weight water dropped.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) quoted by the agency was told that the next one hour up to Delhi and its nearby areas in the rain, lightning, thundered, and 30-40 km from rest, the speed of wind to run.

Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Thursday in the rain. (Photographs PTI)

However, this three hours ago Jaipur, Rajasthan also in many parts of rain with hail was.

Massive #Hailstorm in #Jaipur! Climate change is a reality which we’re still not accepting. And mind you, it is more of a man made disaster than a natural occurrence… pic.twitter.com/kYTCtaTGiu — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) March 5, 2020

Jaipur, Rajasthan in torrential rain during avoiding stepping women. (Photographs PTI)

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

