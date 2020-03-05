West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to feature in 500 matches | Pollard 500 match play the first player, against Sri Lanka achieved achievement; 10 thousand who scored the second batter

Dwayne Bravo 453 match with each other, while Chris Gayle 404 match up with the third notch on the

Ron Pollard T-20 in 7 thousand more than runs and 250 wickets who take only player

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 04, 2020, 10:32 AM IST

Sports desk. West Indies captain Ron Pollard on Wednesday, 500 T-20 match play, the first player made. He Sri Lanka against Palace in the first match in descending this achievement acquired. This listing in West Indies’s Dwayne Bravo 453 match with each other, while Chris Gayle 404 match up with the third notch on the are. This on the spot, says the fellow players greeted by. For it them special jersey given, on which the 500 was written.

Plenty of high-fives and handshakes at Pollard’s 500th 🖐topic.twitter.com/u9aNaPXZM7 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 4, 2020

In this match he T-20 in ten thousand runs are also completed. They GAIL to do it after the other players. Out before Pollard’s 15-ball 34 runs scored. During this time he had 3 fours and 2 sixes planted. The last overs in their batting thanks to the West Indies by Sri Lanka against the 20 overs with 4 wickets on the loss of 196 scored.

In his 500th Twenty20, Kieron Pollard gets his 10,000 th run in the format 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uSxdCR4ijI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 4, 2020

Pollard most 23 time T-20 tournament finals played

They T-20 in 7 thousand more than runs and 250 wickets who take only player. They have any T-20 tournament in the finals of the most 23 times the games are. They the West Indies, in addition to this format in different 17 teams to have played. They 2012 T-20 World Cup winning West Indies team also see were.