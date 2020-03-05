Which teams will advance if rain play spoilsport in Womens T20 World Cup semis?

New Delhi: Between India and England ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final toss in the Cancel time the 11 senior 6 minutes is. During this time, under the pitch and the field of See will. If in such match starts, the slightest possibility of paired, then both teams between 10-10 over match will be introduced. At the moment the Sydney Cricket Ground on constantly raining. In such a match to be full of possibility. Team India so far in the tournament, a match the losing and the team has all 4 match your name are made. Hence mouthful & company Eye of the now the final match is the same.

☔ India v England weather update To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time. We will keep you updated as the day progresses.#INDvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MVUfMBcuC4 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

Match to be on what will happen?

11 Thursday 6 minutes under the field visit where they decided that will between the two teams is 10-10 over match will be or not. If so, both teams these coping plan and if not then the match canceled in India team straight to the finals against the ticket will be giving. While the other semi-final in Australia and South Africa between today and the second semi-final will be played. Here the team which wins that directly with India-final combat day.

Please tell that the women’s T20 World Cup in reserve day is not placed, i.e. none of the match the other day will not. Australia and South Africa are also exactly the same on the battlefield these combat will be played. Between these two, even if the match is cancelled is if the team’s points on the group table in the much will she directly into the finals will.

Rule according to any T20 match at that time, recognition is granted if at least from that match in both innings in a 5-5 overs of the game is. But the ICC rules according to the it now 10 side has been. IE every team over 10 combat would play the Not-So-match to be on a team to win meets.