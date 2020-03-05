Women T-20 World Cup cricket: without played Indian women’s team final in

Image copyright

Getty Images

Indian women cricket team without a ball played T-20 World Cup final in reached.

Indian women cricket team first World Cup final in November.

On Thursday, the T-20 World Cup semi-final to India in impedance from England had to be but the heavy rain let go of these match not to be found.

CM final for no reserve day was not put, its the Indian team straight final in the reach has been.

Because of these is that the Indian women’s team with 8 points, your in the group on top was, while the England Women’s team with 6 points the second number was.

Image copyright

Getty Images

BBC weather presenter Simon King had already feared was that on Thursday throughout the day rain will.

On the other hand the current champion Australia’s women’s team in the second CM final in South Africa from confronting the IS.

If this match even in the rain, then Australia’s team is also without match played out will be, because she even your type in the other number was.

Simon King says that on Thursday, the later the rain will stop.

Image copyright

Getty Images

Women T-20 World Cup final on Sunday in Melbourne to be played. The organizers hope that this final record in the number viewer in June.

On Tuesday, South Africa and testing the match due to rain was not to be found, while Thailand and Pakistan match also rain of the visit was climbing.

Indian team in Group A, and had all their matches by winning first place was.

(BBC Hindi Android app for you here Click Can. You US Facebook, Twitter, Instagram And YouTube On Follow also can.)