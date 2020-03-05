Indian women’s team vs. Australia women’s team

– Photo : PTI

Most four-time champion and twist Australia women’s T-20 World in the finals of the place make up the second team has become, where her face March 8 to first-time finalist reached the Indian team will be. Host Australia said 6 February i.e. on Thursday while the second semi-final in South Africa to a close than in the 5-run outwitted. Wortabet in this match South Africa by winning the toss, Australia to bat may. The captain is made of magnesium and of belligerent innings (49 balls, 49 runs) of power, Australia has stipulated 20 overs in the 134/5 a score of pitched.

Before the South African shift begins, once again the cloud of as showering intermittently. Duckworth Lewis on the basis of the protest team in the 13 overs in the 98-run revised target got, which South Africa’s ‘ bout to be faced. The wicket of course constant in the interval falling, but range not settled. Over the last South Africa to victory by 19 runs was in desperate need of, but Laura toward the 27 balls in a 41-run unbeaten innings, also South Africa, the defeat of the not avoiding and Australia consistently the second and most for the sixth time in the finals reached. Kangaroo for Megan St has over 17 runs by giving the most 2 wickets for.

The first semi-final in the Indian team to start the match, the only winner was declared. Indeed, on March 5 in the morning from the constant rain was getting, which caused the first semi-final start not only to be found and without toss threw it to The had to cancel. ICC according to the rules of the inclement weather moving the match cancellation in the event of which team has more points and better net would have him declared the winner and also that. The Indian team where the Group A in the on top of living with the semi-finals in a decade. was then the English women Group B in the second notch on the were, on this basis, India’s first women T-20 World Cup final catapulted England and desolation to the hand.