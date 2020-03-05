Womens T20 World Cup: country’s No. 1 bowler at the Trust, said – India will win the World Cup | Jhulan Goswami says – India have the firepower to win maiden Womens T20 World Cup in Harmanpreet captaincy

Kolkata: Indian women’s team had the best performance, while the ICC Women T20 World Cup (ICC Womens T20 World Cup) in the finals of the place is. Former captain Ram Goswami (Jhulan Goswami) has thereafter relied staking that hence mouthful of captaining the team in winning the World Cup of stamina is. In the final India (India Womens) facing Australia or South Africa can be.

India’s first T20 World Cup (Womens T20 World Cup) in the finals of the place is created. The Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday before the semi-finals of the match due to rain cancellation due to India in the final got entry. Ram said, ‘This is good news. He yet the World Cup until their supremacy is shown and in the group at the top while in the semi-final was entered. The semi-finals cancelled but it is part of the game.’

Also read: Womens T20 World Cup: 5 star cricketer, who to India in the final piped

This World Cup in the semi-finals of the reserve for the day of the provision was not put. Therefore India the group stage of the end on the first place due to Final found a place in the. England group in second place and was the same reason her desperate had to be.

Also read: BCCI not giving Luck, hand-eye coordination not an issue: Sehwag

Ram said that now, while the team reached the final stack is then of the team for the huge work pressure, do not come and your fearless cricket play. He said, ‘the pressure will be there. The World Cup final on the big stage is. Pressure pace with the oppression pressing matter. He yet fearless cricket played and I hope that he in the final do be able to and the World Cup site.’

35 years of the Ram, said final passage in itself is a big achievement and be afraid to play cricket team trophy to remind can. He said, ‘in the final she also like this, big achievement. Them the same kind of fearless cricket plan should continue.’ He said, ‘finals in Melbourne to be and this big match will be. Me full house is expected.’ Ram Goswami is the nation’s most successful fast bowler you are. Their name women’s ODI cricket in the most 225 wicket-taking world record.