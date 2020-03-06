Asia Cup 2020 place may be decided by the end of this month

New Delhi, in. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of the three marches met in the Asia Cup-the 2020 venue decided on had to be taken, but this meeting corona virus of the mounting danger due to the state was now in its last week of March is expected. This meeting once again discussed this year’s T-20 format in the Asia Cup on the same will.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said, ‘As far as the PCB thing is, the situation has not changed. The ACC board is the only such institution in an Asia Cup-2020 site of the ranging decision might take. We have heard that the ACC this month in the last will, so that we speak of are waiting.’

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and India and Pakistan both to participate, but the PCB has made it clear that the ACC only tournament at the site of decision will. The BCCI official said that it is meeting the ICC before the meeting is scheduled and it is out of Dubai, may also occur. He said, ‘meeting probably in March in the third week of Will, March 29 the ICC before the meeting. If the situation is paired so we in India hosted the meeting, are willing to.’ This time Pakistan Asia Cup host have to, but the BCCI made it clear that he of the tournament to visit Pakistan will not.

Let me tell you that this time Asia Cup host’s responsibility to Pakistan was granted, but on the Indian side from the Pakistan tour to refuse to clear after giving Pakistan its host had refused. Subsequently, now its the venue of a decision regarding the Asian Cricket Council to do. This time Asia Cup in the next T-20 World Cup given along similar lines will be done on IE It T-20 format itself will be played.

