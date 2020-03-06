BanvsZim Liton Das played the ODI biggest innings for Bangladesh scored 176 runs broke record made 2 months ago Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

New Delhi, gene. BanvsZim Liton Das played the ODI biggest innings for Bangladesh: Lytton Das ODI against South Africa, third ODI match in not only his career-best innings, but it’s Bangladesh on behalf of ODI cricket in the big inning who play the batter is also have become. The amazing thing was that two days ago i.e. three march Bangladesh for ODI cricket’s greatest innings, opener batsman Tamim Iqbal has played and was 158 were scored. These records just two days only left intact found and the team’s second opener batter Lytton Das it, what the new history made. Lytton Das the third ODI in the 176-run inning and play the last record and a new record your name taken.

Lytton slave of unmatched shift

Lytton Das ODI against South Africa in the third ODI in the 176-run unmatched innings. This shift of play to he 143 balls faced and 16 fours & 8 sixes planted. These are their careers, the big inning proved to be the same with the ODI in Bangladesh on Saturday has been the biggest personal shift also. While this ODI series in these his second century was as well as these their ODI careers of the third century is.

Bangladesh on behalf of the ODI in the biggest shift playing top five batter

Lytton Das – 176-run (2020)*

Tamim Iqbal – 158 run (2020)

Tamim Iqbal – 154 runs (2009)

Mushfiqur Rahim – 144 runs (2018)

IRL as – 144 runs (2018)

Both the opener batsmen had planted centuries

Bangladesh ODI cricket history in the first time when both the opener batsmen by the ICC imposed. Zimbabwe against the third ODI match in the team’s opener batsman Tamim Iqbal has 109 on the balls 7 fours & 6 sixes unbeaten 128 runs scored while Lytton Das 176-run innings. Both these batsmen between the wickets for 292 runs partnership occurred.

Before Lytton Das first ODI match in Mohali innings and was unbeaten 126 runs were scored while Tamim Iqbal’s second and final match in the 158-run innings was. Now once again these two batters took the third ODI match in Australia, and planted them this strong innings of his team’s rain-interrupted match in 43 overs with 3 wickets on the 322-run of huge scores pitched.

