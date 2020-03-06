Chandigarh wander the streets to check on Sophie Reyes and Himanshi Khurana, sit in the car and sing, rap, viral videos . Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana late night long drive with friends in Chandigarh to watch a viral video ps | etv-shows – news hindi

Busy schedule, even after final Riaz your lady it’s time to meet Group are not forgotten, and now he Himanshi meet Chandigarh (Chandigarh) arrived, which is a video social media (Social Media) at significantly faster viral happens.

Mumbai : Big Boss (Big Boss) TV the world’s most controversial music, the show is considered. It appears conflicts from the contestants mid-bastards any type of content to see. In such a situation Show’s 13th season, says the Big Boss. 13 (Big Boss 13) many reasons for a discussion to be one where the program contestants Qasim Riaz (Asim Riaz) and Himanshi Khurana (Himanshi Khurana) between Anglican also a lot of hype shown. So now that the show is over, even after both of these with is being looked into. Busy schedule, even after final Riaz your lady it’s time to meet Group are not forgotten, and now he Himanshi meet Chandigarh (Chandigarh) arrived, which is a video social media (Social Media) at significantly faster viral happens.

Viral they’re in this video Himanshi Khurana (Himanshi Khurana) and Qasim Riaz Chandigarh on the streets to wander around you can see. Video Himanshi and Sophie with their part and all the friends we can also see, what is this car fun with them while eye are coming. Except drive the car too while the bumper angle are and, during this time, he rap too noticeable came, which Himanshi between them gives. This is a couple with quite a happy sight coming.

The information contained on from Final Chandigarh (Chandigarh) in a music video shoot where you will be with them Himanshi Khurana will be. Let me tell you a few reasons Himanshi Khurana by Qasim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz (Omar Reyes) to Instagram (Instagram) on the information given, which is the reason behind Himanshi and Qasim Riaz’s relationship was believed to be.

Please say it Himanshi Khurana said the Big Boss 13 (Big Boss 13) re-entry takes about I said it, some people love them, in detail, your relationship with disclosed said. Which began in September planted were going that Omar Riaz has the same Himanshi was asked to do, but it replies to Omar real said that was a few misunderstandings because it didn’t happen.

Also read : masks, planting a flight sitting alone were a masterpiece of CAN, said. ‘breath, not able to take I’, Video Viral