Corona danger of what will happen between the IPL of the? Ganguly has given these answers – the ipl is very much on we will be ready to handle coronavirus threat says ganguly tspo

March 29, IPL vs

Ganguly has clarified your stance

Corona virus of the havoc India also has reached out to. In such the question is whether this epidemic among the Indian Premier League (IPL) of the 2020 edition of the event will be..? The BCCI said it took your stance clear, stating that IPL 2020 will continue and corona virus taking all necessary steps will be taken.

Committee chairman Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it made it clear that the IPL against the won. Board from 29 March to begin this tournament a smooth transition of the event a taking every necessary step to take is ready. Asked on that board what kind of corona virus ready to deal with and what IPL will organize..? The board chairman, said: ‘the IPL is on.’

By the Ministry of Health met according to official figures till now in India, corona virus, 31 of the cases is confirmed. The board of a senior officer quoted by ESPN stated in the report of the board that the government’s guidelines following the corona virus in respect of every essential step to take is ready.

Sourav Ganguly’s bluntly – Ravindra Jadeja can’t play Ranji final

In this regard, all the stakeholders, players, praise, airlines, team hotels, broadcasting crew, and this league involving all the parties necessary caution and precaution take for the government to follow the instructions for the said will.

The board also said that players will be told that they are actors from the hands do not mix and such a device from the picture don’t click, which they may not be. Corona virus due to the worldwide so far over 3,300 people have died.

Its growing threat due to many sports events canceled are given. It took the Olympic organizing on any question in look, which is hosted this year in July-August in the capital of Japan in Tokyo to be.