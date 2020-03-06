Corona virus leave the singer Katy Perry called off the wedding of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cancel the Japan wedding due to coronavirus tmov

Hollywood pop singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, allegedly, your wedding date is postponed. News the couple said that the decision corona virus because of it. Katie Orlando in Japan married who were in Japan at the moment cover-19 I mean, the corona virus is running, so you have also been cancelled.

Married to reject

Formula by Entertainment Tonight, said that the corona virus of the deadly effects of the move to your planet by a thousand wedding plan on re-thought it and next year I decided. Now Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom years in 2021 would be to get married. At the same time, until Perry’s mother became the desire.

Please tell Wednesday that American singer Katy Perry said after a surprise gift given. He Video new I never wore the White launch. This video, via Is your first pregnancy, announced. In addition to Katy your Instagram for live chat during the baby bump glimpse of anything was given.

View this post on Instagram A year ago I said yes to a life of love, evolution, and certainly never a dull moment 😜 Post shared by Katy Perry (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2020 at 1:27am PST

View this post on Instagram Let’s just say it’s going to be a busy summer 🎶 ♥ to🙂 #NeverWornWhite out now. Post shared by Katy Perry (@katyperry) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:02pm PST

These are Katy Perry’s first and his fiancee Orlando Bloom’s second child. Reminded to note that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom until February 2019 in the engagement was. By Perry on Instagram your ring, share photos of nothing was announced.

Japan to talk to, so right now these are one of those countries, where the risk is highest. Here, a corona virus of more than 1,000 cases and a total of 12 deaths occurred. Corona virus due to the worldwide people are concerned. In India also this disease has people in its grip has begun to take.