Corona Virus: what will happen this year IPL? Car was not given these answers coronavirus-sourav-ganguly-confirms-ipl-2020-is-slated-to-begin-from-march-29 | sports – News quote

Corona virus (Corona Virus) in India also knock gave. After which the IPL also on the crisis tracker is coming. Whose inheritor a few weeks in is gonna be.

Corona virus (Corona Virus) the cause of the whole world in panic. The sports world on its bearing to get going. Most tournament cancellation have become. The virus has now also in India knock is given, after which the IPL (IPL) also to cancel the discussions of the thrust took hold, whose place in all this month from 29 March to happen. Cricinfo according to the BCCI (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly (Sourav Ganguly) made it clear that the tournament schedule and according to the schedule will be the same. He further said that the board of the league of this danger to save necessary, take steps. IPL 13th season at Eden Gardens on March 29 from Will. This season’s first combat Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings played at will.

Reports according to India yet in the corona virus in 30 of cases is confirmed. Former central government on the recommendation of some guidelines continue to consider doing. These were players, airlines companies, team hotels, the broadcast crew and the IPL hold all those associated will be for.

Avoid this danger to the BCCI (BCCI) entirely on the state are keeping an eye. IPL Governing Council chairman of Be Patel said that the IPL before Team India (Team India) to South Africa against the ODI series plan is. Everything fixed on time will be the same. Indian team from 12 to 18 March between South Africa against the three ODI matches of the home series preview.

Sports Ministry done from the contactSourav Ganguly (Sourav Ganguly) and be members of the IPL in the corona from the threat of viruses to refuse after BCCI officials to investigate the situation the ministry had contact with. According to the report, BCCI officials of Ministry of sports with IPL before the health effects of advice ranging teleconferences of. According to a source in the BCCI (BCCI) officials said some of the meeting and that the corona virus originated from the conditions of assessment wanted to. The source said that they have all the data muster you are and next two or three days a decision will take. Sports ministry this intrusive can not give that event where and when should be held. The BCCI in addition to National Rifle Association of India and also of Ministry of sports is in contact.

