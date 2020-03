Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 06:47 PM IST

Dia Mirza recent movie ‘Slap’ in the eye coming . Film DIA of the work of quite praised . In this film a slap release the woman to get a divorce from her husband, she takes. Last year, Dia Mirza is also the divorce happened. First time Dia Mirza divorce to speak openly about it. Dia noted that after the divorce society has in them a kind of behavior .