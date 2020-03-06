Earnings in the case of Salman Khan has become a real actress, Amitabh, Akshay and Amir and children . Salman Khan charges Rs 7 crore for brand support S. S | entertainment – news quote

Salman Khan (Salman Khan) smartphone brand is the highest earning brand supports be.

Bollywood (Bollywood) superstar Salman Khan (Salman Khan) these days the news is low they’re. Once your next film Radhe: the Most Wanted brother’ (Radhe: most wanted bhai), so you never coronavirus (Coronavirus) ranging from people in his own style, conscious at the time. Bigg Boss (big boss) your hosting and show back up money because she’s constantly in the headlines remains. Again in the spotlight, and then when he’s Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan earning in the case of preliminary and himself profits in the case of ‘Bahubali’ have become.

Indeed, there are reports that Salman Khan (Salman Khan) smartphone brand is the highest earning brand supports be. They were told that a brand to shoot for each day of the 7 million RS has been paid. Salman Khan these days is a Chinese smartphone brand for ED to shoot. This shoot daily Salman Khan 7 million loaded. These shoot close to 3-5 until the day was gone.

Mid day news, Salman Khan February in Mumbai. love. studio commercial the shooting happened. It sums up the view of Salman Khan after the ED, so the numbers take the players first became.

The big boss of the end of this week about the appearance of them for 31 crore was paid. This year is the 10th time in the program host. According to the report, Salman Khan this time 403 million to earn the Big Boss was.

Salman Khan coming soon film “Radhe: the Most Wanted brother’ (Radhe: most wanted Bhai ) will appear. This movie directed Prabhudeva (Prabhu Deva) are. Prabhudeva with Salman Khan before the ‘Big 3’ (Dabangg 3) in the eyes arrived. Movie Radhe with direction at (Disha Patani), Randeep Hooda (Randeep Hooda) and Jackie Shroff (Jackie Shroff), like many of the artist main role in the Johar. These movie on Eid release is planned.

These also read: birthday on that Dean’s wife Gauri has given so gift, said Prince turned