Everest Premier League T20 tournament postpond due to Coronavirus featuring Chris Gayle

New Delhi, gene. Everest Premier League corona virus the effect of the whole world at large is growing rapidly. Its effect on the game also does is visible. The corona of the danger of judging many tournaments postponed are being made. ESPNCricinfo’s report according to the Nepal to be played in the Everest Premier League the corona of the danger, given the decision to postpone has been taken.

Nepal played in the T20 league Everest Premier League (EPL) organizing the decision to postpone has been taken. In this tournament West Indies explosive opener Chris Gayle is also playing were. ESPNCricinfo report from according to the March 14 starting from the T20 league at the moment not will be made.

ESPNCricinfo report from according to the March 14, starting from the Everest Premier League to postpone the decision has been taken. As soon as the situation grows better in the organizing the decision soon will be.

In this tournament Nepal’s star spinner Sandeep lie with West Indies explosive opener Chris Gayle is also playing were. It is both single player control for cricket in India held by the T20 league, the Indian Premier League is also in play. Gail Kings XI Punjab while Sandeep Delhi Capitals from the side of the play.

Everest Premier League Managing Director Amir Akhtar said about this information that, while told, “Everest Premier T20 league postponed quite disappointed at this decision, we the people of Nepal and participating all the foreign players of better health in keeping with the have been. Government of Nepal we are thankful which he this challenging moment in your cooperation.”

Posted By: Viplove Kumar

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service