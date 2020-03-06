Harmanpreet Kaur: T20 Women World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur for the final special, will be the world’s first captain – harmanpreet kaur set to become the first ever captain to lead a side in the world cup final on birthday

Indian cricket team

Against England, the semi-final match from the rain woollen after the Indian team for the ICC T-20 women’s World Cup-2020-final got tickets. Then the current champion Australia by the Sydney Cricket Ground on played rain interrupted the second semi-final match in the South Africa on the Duckworth-Louis under the rule of five Test runs for the finals qualified to be. Both among the teams winning combat on March 8 in Melbourne will be played, which the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for extremely will be special.

Are these 3 coincidence

The first- The day the final match will be played, i.e. on March 8, the same day the women’s day too. In such Indian women near title winning himself the gift the chance to give will also.

The second- The most interesting thing is that on March 8, the team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s birthday, too. He This Day 31 years will be.

The third- Hence mouthful your birthday on any ICC tournament finals in the last World of the first captain will be. Before them a female or male team captain this chance Luck is not.

Dhoni’s equals are done Herman



T-20 World Cup final in reach overall this is the second Indian team. Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni captain the team in 2007, not only for the finals qualified did, but the title also was won. Dhoni’s cream chance to repeat now the women’s team of the captain hence is near.

India’s top scorers are Shefali Merely 16 year old opening batsman has his fours-sixes from all the IS attracted to. He Tournament in India on behalf of the more than 161 runs to make the batter are. During this time, he had 18 fours and the most 9 sixes are inlaid. Shefali of the Internet level reach journey of the eligible has not been easy. Very few will know that Team India of this new sensation to the boy as cricket training infusions had.

Indeed, he is Haryana’s Rohtak district comes from here and any cricket academy by them in addition did not. Their father Sanjeev’s Daughter Hair Katwa given and then the Academy in addition also got. About this Rohtak in the jewellery shop who run the Sanjeev says, ‘No my daughter to the Academy in addition did not want to give, because in Rohtak girls for a single Academy was not. I beg sought that her addition please give, but no one listened.’

He said, ‘I many Cricket Academy approached, but everywhere rejection got. Then I my daughter’s hair cut into a Academy and boy like his addition made.’ What someone didn’t notice this that she is a girl? The question, he said, ‘I was scared, but someone did not notice. Nine of age in all children alike seem the same.’ The father of this step by Shefali’s life changed. If he lose then India Sachin-Sehwag like women’s cricket in the explosive opener doesn’t get.

Tournament of Shefali Australia against 29, against Bangladesh 39, against New Zealand in the 46 against Sri Lanka by 47 runs match winning innings was. These shifts after the God of cricket called Sachin Tendulkar and Multan of Sultan Virender Sehwag by Shefali on social media plenty of compliments was.

From England to take



To the semi-finals reserve day because of not having India’s first World Cup finals has stepped in. India and England between the first semi-final match due to the rain cancellation was the same reason India’s first World Cup finals in the step taken place. India has it, as well as from England, many of his previous defeat of revenge even squared is taken. Indian team in the 2009 T-20 World Cup in the group stage as England by 10 wickets from the humiliating defeat suffered had. In England the same year become the champion of the Pride had achieved.

