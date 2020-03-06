Hiten Tejwani to share a romantic Liplock Dyke picture with his wife Gauri Pradhan on Instagram

New Delhi, gene. The TV industry’s famous actor Dean yesterday, i.e. March 5, Your like birthday observed. It’s your birthday family with a very special way. were observed. Birthday on the side of the actor, his wife Gauri Pradhan with a photo share which is a lot of discussion he gets.

His Instagram about the birthday celebration of a picture of the stock which is a cake to stand in front of Gauri what time eye come. These two pictures pretty Live. In the picture the stock while it’s in the title wrote, ” and then I get to be king, thank you my little world.’ And in response to your thing, too, Ava said.

View this post on Instagram And then I became a prince …thank you my world .. #hitentejwani #gauripradhan #Katya #nevaan #happy birthday #gratitude #Monday Post shared by Hitten Ttejwani (@hitentejwani) on Mar 5, 2020 at 8:09 pm PST

Let me tell you that on TV, the world is quite popular players. Is because Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kumkum’, ‘test of life’, ‘sacred relationship’ like many series worked in. Hiten and Gauri Pradhan, the many TV series has to work with. They’re a couple on TV and real life. also quite hit it. Both of the players quite as well.

These TV shows in addition to TV show ‘Big Boss 11″ even in the eyes arrived. Gauri and in the middle of the like during the shooting happened. He in 2014 married. In 2009, two twins parents made. The name of the son, even Dean and daughter name Kate. Gauri Hiten’s second wife.

Posted by: Nazneen Ahmed

Download awakening app News World News and job alerts, jokes, shayari, Radio, other service