How Navjot Singh Sidhu is Still important For Congress and he is in Demand by Congress And Shiromani AKali Dal – comprising Navjot Sidhu entice said You and sad! Party differences, in spite of 2022 to keep up with the wants to party

Cricketer-turned-politician Union Minister for food demand is low has not occurred. Punjab’s cabinet to resign after the recent food of the common man in the party go over also plenty of discussion was. Shiromani Akali Dal (stereotypical) also how in your court to try it. However all these speculations between Sidhu Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi was met.

From Delhi and return back after the Punjab after arriving he said that Sonia and Priyanka consisting of he Punjab for which the roadmap is prepared for him, and discussed. Please tell that four eagle BJP MP and now a Congress MLA here’s how many parties are in sight of them, which your included in the ranks want to.

Shiromani Akali Dal (stereotypical) and the AAP: Indeed, the common man party in Delhi, Even though victory, but in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party’s vote moved the eye came. Party want that food to come from the base to ease.

Shiromani Akali Dal (stereotypical) of a similar strategy. Shiromani Akali Dal (stereotypical) Punjab gradually in your presence strong is doing. That is why how your see what is. Although Sidhu has also its aspirations to ever hid is not. He is the Chief Minister of Punjab on themselves want to see.

Sidhu near chance:In Punjab, the Congress in power three years after, amid Singh hold of the sagging look is coming. Against them power anti-sense cause getting. Their failing health, due to the fact clarity is not that she is in Punjab, the 2022 election campaign in the lead or not. In such how near is the chance that he himself for the post, the contenders present.

However for them it is not so easy to happen. Them Lok Sabha MP even Bittu, Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress Committee’s state unit chief Sunil Badal-led factions of the competition will have to face.

Congress don’t want to leave with: Punjab Chief Jat community, from the food TV world along with the cricket world, even in their good image. He has many TV shows as a judge eye have arrived. Colloquial phrases and use them to connect with the people helps is the attention of the audience is whether their message, cultural or political.Such Congress in their crises the bone wants.These are the reasons Congress them don’t want to lose that.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

