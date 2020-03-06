icc t20 world cup finals twitter pours wishes as indian women teams gets through the finals|T20 World reached the final of the Indian team, Kohli said, You are proud | cricket – News in Hindi

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2017 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() {
document.getElementById("search-click").addEventListener("click", serchclick);
/* footer brand slider start */
new Glide(document.querySelector('.ftrchnl-in-wrap'), { type: 'carousel', perView: 8, }).mount();
});
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '482038382136514');
fbq('track', 'PageView');