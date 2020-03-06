ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: In Melbourne on March 8 International Women’s Day to day between India and Australia ICC Women T20 World Cup finals combat. For the first time reached the final Indian women’s cricket team Kangaroo to face the completely ready. The final match before the ICC official a video on the page stock has been. There is a 6 year old little girl bating while looking.

The baby girl name Tanisha Sen is. In the video the baby the way the bat is doing her now than God of cricket called Sachin Tendulkar is getting. It than no and no, but the former heavyweight citrate Brett Lee are.

This little baby has your batting from former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also captured the hearts. When Brett Lee, this baby bats ranging question was if he said that 6 years of ‘Bigg Boss’ Sachin Tendulkar of the game are. In the video, Tanisha Brett Lee on the ball of the straight drive members are looking. Second on the ball, they pull the shot, making the game are.

Tanisha of such batting see Brett Lee In Their than Sachin Tendulkar from of is. Brett Lee, the grand finale of not just Sachin comparison, but it is forecast that this baby girl a day Indian National part of the team and will be on the field Ankit IEEE. Brett Lee said, them at that moment waiting for that will then Tanisha on the field Sachin like your game’s will show.

A six-year-old, holding her own against @BrettLee_58 @Neroli_Meadows introduces us to a star of the future, @Taanisha_Sen pic.twitter.com/0xgljgt2FP — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 6, 2020

During the conversation, Brett Lee, the baby of batting over said, I see him bowling while was growing nervous, Tanisha only six years and amazing plays are. To me it seemed that I have six years of Sachin Tendulkar’m facing.’

During this time, Brett Lee Tanisha interact with also. If Tanisha’s favourite cricketer of so he Indian women’s team opener memory Montana likes are. The cause behind it is the Montana of the drive shot. Tell note that Montana also drive shot to play is a lot like.

