ICC Womens T20 World Cup Harmampreet and Smriti Mandhana has the same jersey as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

New Delhi, gene. Indian women team’s superb game on the spur of the first time the ICC T20 World Cup finals place is formed. Already in the match host Australia beat the give up hence the mouthful of this team so far is invincible. The semi-final combat because of the rain, not to be found but four consecutive match-winning group in the top-to the advantage of India. Team India history having created the first time reached the final and the England team from the tournament crashed out.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s team for the second time in the semi-finals he was buried and the final arriving in the first Indian team became the IS. Herman first T20 World Cup winning women’s captain from becoming merely a step away. Finals in reach for this team in the Mahendra Singh Duni and Virat Kohli couple of such as Herman and memory Monte are present.

In the women’s team are also part and Virat

Indian team for the first time, make winning in the women’s team of Mahendra Singh Duni i.e. hence mouthful and Virat Kohli means memory Monte critical role to. Herman’s jersey number is 7 which and T20 World Cup winners Mahendra Singh Duni also the corresponding number of jerseys to wear play. Herman also part of the same cool staying captaincy to believes in you. Difficult time also captain his temper do not vote are.

The women’s team’s vice-captain Montana Indian team captain Virat Kohli as soon as the number 18 jersey wearing plays are. Ms such as Be bat-to-the-Monte in the final Indian team pressing may prove.

India for the first time reached the finals in

The Indian team in the T20 World Cup in the Far group than in the 4 to 4 match live. Against Australia the first match after winning the Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka was defeated. Semi-final India Group A in the top on while he was buried whose benefit he got. Because of the rain semi

Posted By: Viplove Kumar

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service