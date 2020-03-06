IND Vs AUS W T20 Final | South African Captain Dane Van Niekerk On India Women Team Over India Ind Ws Vs Australia Aus W Women T20 World Cup Final | the South African captain never Free close reach the final is better than the semi-finals by playing to lose

South African captain den’s statement in the Indian team for women, be of Team India, CM. Because of the rain washed away has

African team to Australia on Duckworth Lewis rule on the basis of the beat, both the semi-final Sydney Cricket Ground on played

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 06, 2020, 12:29 PM IST

Game desk. Against Australia in the semi-finals unbeaten women’s T-20 World Cup grew out of South African team captain of gestures in Team India for women grated. The African team’s captain den Wen NRC said, “the free pass (free) through the reach the final is better than the semi-finals, playing to lose.” On Thursday in this World Cup both semi-finals were. The first match between India and England was. These are due to rain cancelled. Group points based on Team India reached the finals. South Africa Australia beat. Rain affected the match decided to Duckworth Lewis rule from.

Sunday 8 March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in India and Australia of the finals will be played. Indian team for the first time the World Cup reached the final of is.

Was hard target

South Africa in the semi-finals for victory in 13 overs in 98 runs were. She runs five left behind has been. This necklace from the African captain are disappointed. After the match the NRC said, “I don’t lie blue that we win not thought about. The ground staff this thing deserves the credit that their hard-because of the match found. To be perfectly honest we are playing and combat by Lose will like. Without played and free pass through the final passage in the US don’t feel good.”

Reserve de so must be the same

One of the two semi-finals being canceled and a decision of Duckworth Lewis on the basis of after having ICC quite a lot of criticism is. India and England captains, also said that so many big tournaments in at least the semi-finals and finals for then the reserve day must be the same. NRC also agrees. However, he Point another way Front ported. The South African captain said, “because of the weather from the necklace as an excuse is not right. But, I must say that the semi-finals and finals for the reserve day being must.”